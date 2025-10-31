'It's Going To Be Okay': Bayonne OEM Rescues Girl Trapped In Flood

Videos posted by Bayonne OEM show first responders rescuing a driver and a young girl in a Mercedes SUV, who got stuck in the floodwaters underneath an overpass.

"It's going to be okay," a first responder says while holding the young girl and helping her navigate to safety.

Bayonne OEM had a stern message for anyone attempting to drive on flooded roads.

"Do NOT drive into flooded roads," they wrote on social media. We have numerous cars stuck in flooded roadways. Remember: turn around, don't drown!"

