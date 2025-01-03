Four Arrested, Including Three Teens, For Christmas Eve Liquor Store Robbery: Bayonne PD

On Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to The Wine Warehouse at 77 Lefante Way on a report of a robbery, Bayonne police said. Upon their arrival, the victim said he was physically assaulted by three juveniles and a female when attempting to stop the female from exiting the store with items she did not pay for, police said.

Two of the teenage boys damaged the front glass door, police said. The four were spotted in the area and taken into custody, police said.

Shania Matthews was charged with robbery, rioting with use of a weapon and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. The juveniles, 13, 16 and 16, all Jersey City resident were charged with robbery and rioting, police said.

