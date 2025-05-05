Car Goes Airborne, Bayonne DWI Driver Charged In Morris County: Police

At 10 p.m., officers responded to King Highway and found a vehicle disabled in the middle of the roadway, Washington Township police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck several objects on the shoulder causing his vehicle to become airborne and rotate before coming to rest in the middle of the highway, police said. Police determined the man was operating his vehicle while impaired and he was charged with a DWI, police said.

The driver was hospitalized for treatment, police said.

