Bayonne Teen Posted As Girl, Blackmailed Kids To Send Him Porn: Feds

A 19-year-old Bayonne resident was arrested and charged on Tuesday, April 22 with inducing children to send him sexually explicit images, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger
Sam Barron

In October and November 2023, Julian Nova coerced multiple minors to produce child pornography, which he then distributed online, US Attorney Alina Habba said. Nova would pose as a teenage girl and get the victims to send him sexually explicit images, Habba said.

Nova then blackmailed the victims into producing additional sexually explicit images, some of which included acts of self-degradation by threatening to distribute the images and videos to the victims’ family and friends if they did not comply, Habba said,

Nova is charged with two counts of production of child pornography, two counts of coercion and enticement, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count possession of child pornography, Habba said.

