Bayonne Police Break Up Large Party At Vacant Warehouse

At 1:09 a.m., officers were near 69 Lefante Way when they heard loud music emanating from a warehouse they believed to be closed for the evening, police said. As they approached, a man with a handheld radio began shouting, "Police!"

Further investigation led to the discovery of 254 people and 165 vehicles inside the warehouse partying, police said. While at the warehouse, Yeraldy Amparo, a 21-year-old Jersey City resident, removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it in the trunk of his vehicle, police said. He was hit with several weapons offenses and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Center, police said.

Partygoers said they were alerted to the warehouse party via friends and social media posts, paying a $20 entry fee, police said. The warehouse was initially entered by breaking the gate and forcibly removing the key from a lockbox which was affixed to the gate, police said.

The promoter of the party, Junio Cedano-Adams, a Paterson resident was charged with maintaining a nuisance and trespassing, police said. The other attendees were all issued summonses for trespassing, police said.

