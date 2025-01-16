Bayonne Man Struck Police With Motorcycle: Authorities

On Friday, Dec. 20 at 1:36 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Kennedy Blvd. and 31st Street when they saw a motorcycle with a fictitious New Jersey registration, Bayonne police said.

When the driver, Pierre Arteaga, became aware of an officer was pulling him over, he fled at a high rate of speed, police said. He was spotted on West 17th Street by officers, police said. As they attempted to apprehend him, Arteaga drove onto the sidewalk and struck one of the officers before fleeing again, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, assault by auto, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and attempting to elude police, among other charges, police said.

Upon his arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayonne and receive free news updates.