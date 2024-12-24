Overcast 29°

Bayonne Man Pointed Gun At Three Kids Because They Were Too Loud: Police

A 38-year-old Bayonne man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18 after he brandished a firearm at three kids because they were too loud, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 12:22 a.m., officers were flagged down by three juveniles who reported that a man had just yelled at them to stop being loud and to get off of his block while pointing a firearm at them, Bayonne police said. An on-scene investigation led to the arrest of Santino Charriez, police said. A black and silver colored imitation 9mm handgun was recovered on scene, police said.

Charriez was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of an imitation firearm, police said.

