Bayonne Man Pointed Gun At Three Kids Because They Were Too Loud: Police

At 12:22 a.m., officers were flagged down by three juveniles who reported that a man had just yelled at them to stop being loud and to get off of his block while pointing a firearm at them, Bayonne police said. An on-scene investigation led to the arrest of Santino Charriez, police said. A black and silver colored imitation 9mm handgun was recovered on scene, police said.

Charriez was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of an imitation firearm, police said.

