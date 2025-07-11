Bayonne Man Had 250+ Child Porn Files: Prosecutor

Between July 2024 and November 2024, the Hudson County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple tips that child sexual abuse material was being stored on social media platforms, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

An investigation revealed Jonathan Chevere utilized these accounts and over 250 files containing child sexual abuse material were recovered, Suarez said.

Chevere is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child pornography, Suarez said.

