Bayonne Bus Owner Owes $290K In Unpaid Tolls

Somaya Elkaramay, the owner of Big Bus LLC company faces five charges of theft of service, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Elkaramany, a 57-year-old Bayonne resident owned and operated vehicles registered to herself and Best Big Bus LLC. From October 1, 2020, to September 25, 2025 Platkiin said.

The bus company, which transported people between Hudson County and New York City incurred $290,000 in unpaid tolls to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The total unpaid toll amount was incurred separately by three New Jersey license plates registered to Best Big Bus, and two New Jersey license plates registered to Elkaramany.

A New Jersey license plate registered to Best Big Bus incurred $143,835 of unpaid tolls because of 3,526 citation violations between September 7, 2022, and October 26, 2024, Platkin said.

Another New Jersey license plate registered to Best Big Bus incurred $60,069 of unpaid tolls because of 1,542 citation violations between October 1, 2020, and October 21, 2021, Platkin said.

A third New Jersey license plate registered to Best Big Bus incurred $65,719 of unpaid tolls because of 1,360 citation violations between November 21, 2024, and September 25, 2025, Platkin said.

License plates registered to Elkaramany also racked up thousands of unpaid tolls and hundreds of citation violations, Platkin said.

