2-Alarm Fire At Bayonne Scrapyard: OEM

At 6:19 p.m., firefighters responded to EMR Recycling at 85 E. 2nd St., and found heavy fire in a scrap metal pile, Bayonne Fire Chief Kenneth Weaver said on the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management social media account. Firefighters called for a 2nd alarm as they used multiple ladder pipes and fire boats to battle the blaze, Weaver said.

The fire was declared under control at 11:41 p.m., Weaver said. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fire overspread the lower part of Bayonne and Hudson Regional Health Commission responded to the area to set up air-monitoring. This monitoring found no abnormalities or particulates in the smoke, Weaver said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though does not appear to be suspicious, Weaver said.

