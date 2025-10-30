Sitter Stole $235K Worth Of Items: Bernards Township PD

In June, a Bernards Township resident reported a theft of luxury designer purses, shoes, clothing items and jewelry, Bernards Township Police Chief Timothy King and Deputy Chief Michael Sweeney, alongside Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., said.

Two months later, the same resident reported further theft of more luxury designer purses, shoes, clothing items and jewelry, totaling $235,000 in losses, authorities said.

An investigation revealed Teresa Soraluz, a dog-sitter and babysitter for the resident was actively taking their luxury items after working at their home, authorities said.

On Wednesday, law enforcement searched Solarz's home and vehicle, recovering 100 luxury purses, coats, shoes, and pieces of jewelry, with around 20 of those items, valued at approximately $150,000, belonging to the Bernards Township resident, authorities said.

Soraluz is charged with theft of moveable property, authorities said.

