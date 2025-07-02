Motorcycle Passenger Killed In I-287 Crash Was HS Valedictorian Who Battled Rare Illness

Tonya Reetz, 35, of Neshkoro, WI, died after being ejected from a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on northbound lanes in Bernards Township when the bike was involved in a crash on Saturday, June 21, Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Reetz’s family says she lived a full and driven life — even while managing Bernard-Soulier Syndrome, a rare blood disorder. According to her obituary on the Leikness Funeral Home website, she “never let that define or prevent her from doing her best in life.”

Reetz was the valedictorian of Westfield High School’s Class of 2008 and she went on to earn dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Business Management and Biology from Ripon College. She later earned her Master’s from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business in New York, her obituary says.

In her career, Reetz worked for The Outdoor Group and eventually moved to Kings Mountain, NC, where she became Controller for the Chelsey Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation. Outside of work, Reetz loved softball and helped start teams in both Rochester and Greeneville, TN. She also enjoyed running marathons and spending time with her beloved dog, Apollo, and her cats.

Tonya Reetz's complete obituary on the Leikness funeral home site.

