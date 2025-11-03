Hit-Run Driver Leaves Basking Ridge Woman Critical In Basking Ridge Halloween Crash: Cops

The Basking Ridge woman was crossing Allen Road at Vanderveer Drive in Bernards Township when she was struck by a 2025 Toyota RAV4 in the marked crosswalk just before 8:30 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, the Bernards Township Police Department at (908) 766-2510, or submit an anonymous report through the STOPit app using access code SOMERSETNJ. Anonymous tips may also be shared through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

