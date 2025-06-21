Fair 73°

Crash Closes I-287 North June 21

A crash investigation caused major delays on Route 287 late Saturday night, June 21, transportation officials said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Bernards Township, south of Exit 30 (North Maple Avenue) and was reported at 11:03 p.m., the NJDOT said.

Two right lanes of three lanes and the right shoulder were closed, the NJDOT said in an alert.

Preliminary reports indicate this was a motorcycle crash, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area while the investigation is underway.

