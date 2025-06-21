The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Bernards Township, south of Exit 30 (North Maple Avenue) and was reported at 11:03 p.m., the NJDOT said.

Two right lanes of three lanes and the right shoulder were closed, the NJDOT said in an alert.

Preliminary reports indicate this was a motorcycle crash, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area while the investigation is underway.

