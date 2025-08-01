Basking Ridge Broadway Star's Real-Life BF Replacing Filipino Actor Sparks Double Backlash

Helen J Shen, 25, who co-leads the show and is originally from Basking Ridge, NJ, responded to the controversy in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 31.

Shen’s boyfriend, Andrew Barth Feldman, of Mahassett, NY — who briefly left Harvard to take a role alongside Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings" — is scheduled to take over the role currently played by Darren Criss for a nine-week run beginning Sept. 2.

Feldman is white. Criss is of Filipino descent. The casting switch — combined with Feldman’s relationship with Shen — prompted backlash from members of the Asian American theater community who had viewed Criss’s role as a breakthrough for AAPI visibility on Broadway.

“I've been struggling to hold multiple truths within me that seem to contradict,” Shen wrote on Instagram. “I acknowledge that we can't control how the show is received and the impact that it has had.”

Shen stars as Claire, one of two helperbots exploring love and loneliness in a futuristic Seoul retirement home. The Broadway show, which premiered in Korea in 2916, swept the 2025 Tony Awards with six wins, including Best New Musical, and had been celebrated for centering Asian narratives and featuring AAPI actors in leading roles.

“The vacuum of A/PI stories that don't center around pain or tropes wanted to be filled by our show,” Shen wrote. “I know the hurt that people feel because growing up, I would have found a beacon of hope in seeing our show on TV, on the Tony Awards.”

Criss’s performance was widely embraced. Feldman’s casting — as a white actor and Shen’s romantic partner — triggered debate over the optics of replacing a Filipino star with someone perceived as having both personal proximity and racial privilege.

Still, Shen emphasized her excitement at the opportunity to work opposite Feldman on stage.

“To have this opportunity to play opposite my favorite actor in the world for 9 weeks, who happens to be PERFECT for the role, is a huge moment of joy for me,” she wrote.

“To the people who know me who feel complicated, let’s chat,” she said. “To those who don’t, I urge you to keep having these conversations in optimistic and challenging ways… with love.”

In a joint statement, "Maybe Happy Ending" authors Will Aronson and Hue Park acknowledged the backlash and called the moment “painful,” but emphasized that the robot roles were ultimately written to be ethnically undefined.

“We wrote a show about robots so we could engage more intimately with the most basic human questions of love and loss,” they said. “They were meant to be products created by a global company, and so never bore Korean names, even in the Korean version of the show.”

They admitted that earlier drafts had cast the roles explicitly as Asian, but eventually moved away from that as the show evolved — especially once it transferred to Broadway with a Korean-language-infused set design.

“The actors were cast because they fit the roles,” they wrote, citing Feldman’s “ability to project boyishness and innocence.”

Aronson and Park said they were “extremely saddened” that the show — a decade-long labor of love — had caused pain in any form.

“We wanted to write a show in which every role could be played by an Asian performer, but without the intention that the robot roles always would be,” they said.

