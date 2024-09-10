Fair 76°

Two Landscapers Airlifted After Crashing Into Home In Barnegat 55+ Community, Police Say

Two landscaping company employees were airlifted to hospitals after their vehicle crashed into a home in Barnegat, authorities said.

The Seacrest Pines adult community in Barnegat, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Barnegat police responded to the crash in the Seacrest Pines 55-and-older adult community at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the department said in a Facebook post.

Investigators said two men, 46 and 42 years old, were in a vehicle that "accelerated unexpectedly through an intersection" and crashed into a Black Bear Drive home. The workers hit the windshield, causing cuts to their heads and faces.

The men remained alert and conscious after the crash. One man was taken by helicopter to the trauma center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, while the other was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center as a precaution.

Police said the workers weren't wearing seatbelts during the crash. The home suffered minimal damage and the residents were allowed to stay inside it.

The crash remained under investigation.

