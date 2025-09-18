Skateboarder Killed In Barnegat Crash ID'd As 36-Year-Old Man

At 1 a.m., the driver of a 2025 Honda Pilot told officers he struck a man who was lying in the roadway, Barnegat police said. Gomez, who was riding an electric skateboard, was ejected from the skateboard and found lying on West Bay Avenue near Sandpiper Road, police said.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A fundraiser has been established to assist Gomez's family following his passing.

As of Thursday, Sept. 18, more than $8,000 has been raised.

Gomez is survived by his parents, Erin and Dave and his sister, Gianna, according to his obituary from the Barnegat Funeral Home website.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Sept. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Barnegat Funeral Home.

The driver of the Honda pilot was released from the scene and there are no charges pending at this time, police said.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Barnegat and receive free news updates.