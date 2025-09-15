Skateboarder Killed After Struck By Vehicle: Barnegat Police

At 1 a.m., the driver of a 2025 Honda Pilot told officers he struck a man who was lying in the roadway, Barnegat police said. The man, who was riding an electric skateboard, was ejected from the skateboard and found lying on West Bay Avenue near Sandpiper Road, police said.

The skateboarder, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Honda pilot was released from the scene and there are no charges pending at this time, police said.

