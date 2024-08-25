Here's How Long Smoky Air In Ocean, Burlington Counties From Weeks-Long Wildfire Will Last

Fire is consuming the interior, unburnt pockets within the are of the Tea Time Hill Wildfire, the NJFFS said.

Communities most impacted by the smoke include Chatsworth, Washington Township, and Woodland Township in Burlington County, and Barnegat Township in Ocean County. The fire has also burned down into the duff layer of soil causing additional smoke – this is especially common with summer fires.

Higher humidity in the evening and overnight hours cause smoke to lay low to the ground. Smoke is expected to linger until significant rain falls over the fire area.

The Tea Time Hill Wildfire sparked in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill in Wharton State Forest on July 5. The fire remains 100% contained and is not a threat to any homes or other structures, the NJFFS said.

Crews remain on scene to improve containment lines, mop-up hotspots along the fire perimeter, and monitor the fire area.

Residents with respiratory conditions are urged to keep windows closed and limit outdoor activity.

