Barnegat Ex-Con Pleads Guilty To Cocaine, Gun Charges: Prosecutors

Clifford Holland, 48, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 9 to two charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 11. He was arrested in Barnegat on Friday, Feb. 23.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Gunning River Road. Detectives seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine and a .22-caliber revolver.

Holland was taken into custody at the scene. He's been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Holland pleaded guilty to possession of less than one-half ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a handgun – having previously been convicted of an offense subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA).

Prosecutors said they're seeking 12 years in state prison for Holland. He'd have to serve six years before being eligible for parole.

Holland was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Oct. 25.

