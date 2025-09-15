Aiden Gray, who is married to the former youth director of Bayside Chapel in Barnegat, was found to have been engaging in Snapchat conversations where he shared the images, in addition to images stored on his cellular device, Barnegat police said.

Grady was also found to have gained access to an educational database to which he did not have authorization and communicated with a student, police said.

In a statement, Bayside Chapel said the situation is not connected to them nor its student ministry and that no Bayside students were involved.

“Aiden’s last time volunteering with our youth was in November 2023, and both he and his family were no longer serving at Bayside when this became public,” the Chapel said.

Grady was charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material and computer criminal activity, police said.

