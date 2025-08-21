Overcast 68°

Richard Pedroni Killed Following Atlantic County Crash

An 81-year-old Avalon man died on Monday, Aug. 18, days after a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a crash on County Road 557 North in Estelle Manor City after a Lexus crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police said.

Richard Pedroni, the driver of the Lexus, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died six days later, Postorino said.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, Postorino said. Funeral arrangements for Pedroni have not been publicly released.

