"After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to close Pure Juice," Vanessa Scarani, the owner of Pure Juice Cafe + Market wrote on Facebook. "Running Pure Juice has been one of the most rewarding, challenging, and beautiful experiences of my life. This place has truly meant the world to me. What began as a dream, grew into a business, and ultimately became a second home, not just for me, but for so many of you. Thank YOU for allowing us to be part of your days and routines. The love and support have been more than I ever could have hoped for. The connections we’ve made will always remain."

Scarani did site a reason for closing the Stone Harbor store, which promoted itself as offering 100% homemade items, with organic and premium ingredients but also thanked her employees and the vendors she worked

"I’m deeply grateful for each of you and everything we've contributed to this journey," Scarani said.

Commenters expressed sadness over the closing.

"I will really miss pure juice! Your amazing food, smoothies, and lattes got me through some challenging postpartum years and fueled my mama and work days," one commenter wrote. "Wishing you many blessings in the future. Thank you for being such a bright spot in Stone Harbor."

"You’re a rockstar, Vanessa," another commenter wrote. "Thank you for making my belly healthy and happy all these years! You will be so missed!"

