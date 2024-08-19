Police Investigating Two Swatting Incidents Over Weekend In Avalon

County dispatchers received a 911 call from someone who claimed a murder was committed at a home on the 7700 block of Dune Drive in Avalon at around 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, the borough's government said in a Facebook post. The caller also said law enforcement may be killed if they go to the home.

Avalon police and the county SWAT team responded to the home and the call turned out to be an instance of "swatting," which is when police are called to the scene of a false crime report.

"Renters were at home at the time of the emergency response and told authorities no crime had been committed," the borough said. "The property was searched and cleared without incident."

Police said this was the second swatting incident in two days. Dispatchers also received a call at around 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 about a bomb threat at a hotel near the home swatted the next day.

The county sheriff's K9 unit and Avalon police responded to the hotel. The building was cleared when no bomb was found.

Police were looking for whoever was responsible for the swatting incidents and anyone with information about them should call the Avalon Police Department at 609-967-3411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Avalon-Stone Harbor and receive free news updates.