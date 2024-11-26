$1M 'Living Shoreline' Grant To Improve Environment, Coastal Resilience In Avalon

A $1 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will fund the creation of a "living shoreline" at Avalon’s Bay Park Marina. The borough announced the funding in a Facebook post on Monday, Nov. 25.

The project is part of a larger rehabilitation effort, which was expected to be completed by February 2026, to boost resiliency and environmental sustainability.

"Avalon deeply appreciates the confidence of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to create a living shoreline at Bay Park Marina," said Mayor John McCorristin. "Coastal communities are obligated to explore structural and natural components to resiliency efforts to protect the community and environmental assets. We are grateful for the financial support for this living shoreline and excited to get the project moving in the coming months."

The initiative includes 750 feet of vegetated shoreline featuring native and pollinator plants to stabilize the area and reduce sunny day flooding. A flood-resistant curb and protective barrier for nesting terrapin turtles are also part of the plan, along with other updates to improve public access and ecological functionality at the marina.

The living shoreline will complement Avalon's ongoing plans for beach management, community forestry, and dune vegetation management. The latter, in partnership with property owners, has helped plant native vegetation along nearly 80 percent of the borough’s dune system.

In addition to the living shoreline, planned upgrades at Bay Park Marina include a new boat ramp, bulkhead, kayak launch, dockmaster building, and updated sidewalks, parking, and curbing. These improvements aim to bolster the marina’s functionality while serving as a model for similar projects in the region.

The National Coastal Resilience Fund grant was part of $139 million in funding for nature-based resiliency projects across 31 states. Avalon is one of four New Jersey communities to receive funding in 2024 and the borough will provide matching funds for the project.

The other Garden State projects are in Stouts Creek Marsh in Lacey Township, Long Beach, and Sayreville, according to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

