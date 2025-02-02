$12.5M Bayfront Beauty: Stone Harbor Estate Has 5-Stop Elevator, Rooftop Deck

Located on Paradise Bay, this 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom masterpiece blends modern luxury with seaside charm, offering 2,000 square feet of deck space to take in the sweeping bayfront sunsets.

The first floor is all about comfort and fun. Five custom ensuite bedrooms—including a bunk room—offer space for the whole crew. The family room comes fully stocked with a wet bar, wine fridge, and ice maker—because what’s a bayfront home without chilled drinks?

Step outside to the deck of your dreams, complete with a fireplace, outdoor TV, dining area, and lounge. Just a few steps away, the gunite pool and spa await, alongside a U-shaped dock big enough for three boats and jet skis.

The second floor is where the magic happens. The chef’s kitchen is decked out with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a Miele coffee station, a Wolf range, and a quartzite island that’s basically begging for charcuterie boards.

Adjacent is the dining room and living room, which open to yet another deck featuring a built-in grill—perfect for sunset BBQs.

The third-story rooftop deck is the cherry on top. Imagine sipping cocktails around the fire pit or grabbing a cold drink from the wet bar, complete with a Scotsman ice machine. This is happy hour, redefined.

The primary suite offers everything you need to unwind: a gas fireplace, private balcony, spa-like bathroom, and even a walk-in closet with its own washer and dryer.

This house is packed with extras: a 5-stop elevator, Sonos surround sound, storm shutters, and a custom pool and spa. Oh, and did we mention it’s two blocks from the beach and just steps from the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary?

Designed by Halliday Architects and built by Winfield Developers, this home is a true showstopper. Represented by Nicholas Giuffre, it’s ready to be the backdrop for your Stone Harbor memories.

