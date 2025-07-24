Fair 66°

SHARE

10 Rescued From Sinking Ship At Avalon Beach

Ten people were rescued after a boat sank near Avalon Beach on Wednesday, July 23.

Avalon beach

Avalon beach

 Photo Credit: Joe0735/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

At 11 a.m., the sailboat sunk in Townsend’s Inlet off the 8th Great Jetty, the Avalon Beach Patrol said.

The sailboat engine broke down, causing the vessel to strike the jetty and sink, the beach patrol told NBC 10. Lifeguards ensured all 10 people made it back it safely, the beach patrol said.

“Our Patrol prevented a disaster with quick thinking and a fast response,” the beach patrol said.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Avalon-Stone Harbor and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE