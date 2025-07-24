10 Rescued From Sinking Ship At Avalon Beach

At 11 a.m., the sailboat sunk in Townsend’s Inlet off the 8th Great Jetty, the Avalon Beach Patrol said.

The sailboat engine broke down, causing the vessel to strike the jetty and sink, the beach patrol told NBC 10. Lifeguards ensured all 10 people made it back it safely, the beach patrol said.

“Our Patrol prevented a disaster with quick thinking and a fast response,” the beach patrol said.

No injuries were reported.

