Drone Spots Body Of Highlands Man After He Left Belongings On Seastreak Ferry, Cops Say

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, around 5:30 a.m., Seastreak Ferry workers called police after they found bags and personal items left on the front of their boat, according to Atlantic Highlands Police Captain Harry B. Murtha.

Police checked security cameras and saw a man on the ferry earlier that morning. The video showed him leaving the boat and walking out of view, Murtha said. A K9 unit searched the area, and state police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to help, police said.

Lt. Zudonyi used a drone to look over the water, and within minutes, the drone spotted something near the harbor’s break wall, Murtha said. With help from the State Police Marine Unit, police confirmed it was the body of the 57-year-old Highlands man seen on video, police said.

He was brought to shore and pronounced dead by paramedics. Police said the case is still under investigation, but they do not consider the death suspicious.

