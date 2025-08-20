Viral Video Shows Batman Arrested In Atlantic City For Pepper Spraying Victim, Police Say

Curtis Bordley, a 34-year-old Atlantic City resident, was arrested while dressed as Batman on Sunday, Aug. 17 after pepper spraying another man at Texas Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Bordley was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Video of Batman's arrest has gone viral on TikTok.

A familiar face on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, commenters shared photos of their kids posing with Bordley in costume on social media.

"He’s such a good dude. I hope he’s okay," one commenter said.

"He's literally trying to make the city better ( in his own way) not harming anyone," another commenter said. "This city can be so cruel to those less fortunate.

A friend of Bordley's told BreakingAC that he was defending himself after the man spat on him.

According to his Facebook, Bordley said he began working as Atlantic City Batman last year.

