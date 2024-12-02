Fair 37°

Video: Atlantic City Coast Guard Crew Airlifts Injured Sailor In Daring Late-Night Rescue

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Atlantic City raced to rescue a tanker crew member who suffered a chemical injury while working more than 11 miles away from the New York Harbor, officials said.

A helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescues a chemical burn victim on a tanker about 10 nautical miles from the New York Harbor.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
Chris Spiker
A Coast Guard MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City responded to an emergency call at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, the air station said in a Facebook post.

The call reported a crew member aboard a tanker located 10 nautical miles off New York Harbor had sustained an eye injury from acid exposure during maintenance operations. The helicopter crew successfully hoisted the injured crew member from the vessel.

The Coast Guard praised the helicopter crew for their swift and skillful response, noting the challenging conditions of the nighttime rescue.

"Bravo Zulu to the crew for their heroic efforts!" the station posted.

The helicopter crew brought the worker to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

