Falcon 9 Rocket Captured Over Atlantic City

The rocket launched the Maxar 3 mission into orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at 6:13 p.m.

Skywatchers along the East Coast were treated to a stunning view of the rocket's ascent, with sightings reported from multiple states.

A striking photo captured by Jo Lucas in Atlantic City shows the Falcon 9 cutting through the evening sky.

X users up and down the East Coast shared their footage of the launch.

Tuesday's launch was the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which had previously launched GOES-U and two Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

