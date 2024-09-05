Two Teen Suspects In Separate Atlantic City Shootings Surrender To Officers, Police Say

Ashan Jackson, 19, surrendered at Atlantic City police headquarters on Monday, Sept. 2, the department said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 5. He was accused of shooting a man on Wednesday, Mar. 13.

Officers were at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division when a 29-year-old Pleasantville man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 2:34 a.m. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said Jackson shot the man during a fight near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jackson was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

A 17-year-old boy turned himself in on Wednesday, Sept. 4 for a separate shooting that happened on Monday, July 8. A 15-year-old girl arrived at the medical center with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the boy and another male were involved in a fight on the 300 block of Rosemont Place when the girl was accidentally shot. The arrested teen was a relative of the girl, police previously said.

The boy was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was brought to family court and held at a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

