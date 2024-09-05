Mostly Cloudy 74°

Two Teen Suspects In Separate Atlantic City Shootings Surrender To Officers, Police Say

Two teens turned themselves in to police after they were wanted in separate shootings in Atlantic City, authorities said.

A truck for the Atlantic City Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Ashan Jackson, 19, surrendered at Atlantic City police headquarters on Monday, Sept. 2, the department said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 5. He was accused of shooting a man on Wednesday, Mar. 13.

Officers were at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division when a 29-year-old Pleasantville man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 2:34 a.m. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said Jackson shot the man during a fight near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

Jackson was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

A 17-year-old boy turned himself in on Wednesday, Sept. 4 for a separate shooting that happened on Monday, July 8. A 15-year-old girl arrived at the medical center with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the boy and another male were involved in a fight on the 300 block of Rosemont Place when the girl was accidentally shot. The arrested teen was a relative of the girl, police previously said.

The boy was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was brought to family court and held at a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

