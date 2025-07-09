Mostly Cloudy 87°

Two Atlantic City Residents Charged In Fatal Shooting: Police

Two Atlantic City residents were arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 9, with fatally shooting a man, authorities said.

William Tucker and Sabrina Hearns Evans

 Photo Credit: Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Sunday, July 6 at 11:20 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to to 1400 N. Albany Avenue, on the overpass of Route 40 leading to Atlantic City High School and found Vaughn Lyons with multiple gunshot wounds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

William Tucker, 52, was charged with murder and numerous weapons and drug offenses, authorities said. 

Sabrina Hearns Evans, 30, was charged with hindering apprehension for the crime of murder and numerous drug charges, authorities said.

