Time To Say Hello Again: Sarah Brightman’s 2025 'A Winter Symphony' Tour Shines

This opulent concert experience glows with her signature classics—"Ave Maria," "Time to Say Goodbye," and "Nella Fantasia"—all reimagined in sumptuous orchestral and choral arrangements infused with holiday warmth. She’ll grace the stage at Atlantic City’s Borgata Event Center on November 28, follow with Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on November 29, and then New Brunswick’s State Theatre on November 30.

Born August 14, 1960, Brightman’s journey began in Cats, then bloomed when she originated Christine Daaé in London’s Phantom in 1986. Two years later, she carried that same haunting brilliance across the Atlantic to Broadway.

The role was written specifically for her by Lloyd Webber, her husband at the time. Though union rules almost kept her from reprising Christine in New York, Brightman ultimately triumphed and graced Broadway with the role for six months. After Phantom, she led in Aspects of Love and further forged her path into classical-crossover, becoming the world’s best-selling soprano with four decades of chart-topping albums and tours.

She’s won hundreds of awards, become a UNESCO Artist for Peace, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And at age 65, she’s not winding down.

"A Winter Symphony" isn’t merely a concert, it’s a living dream of candle-draped halls, velvet curtains swaying, and that voice rising like mist around you. Click now for tickets, don’t let the chandelier’s glow fade before you.

