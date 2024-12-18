Three Arrested After 'Chaotic' Armed Home Invasion In Atlantic City, Police Say

Officers arrested two Atlantic City men, 36-year-old Andrew James and 35-year-old Rashad Lampkin, along with 34-year-old Andrey Green of Galloway Township, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Police responded to the home on Brooklyn Avenue at around 6:02 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Arriving officers found suspects and victims running in the area.

Investigators said Lampkin confronted a victim outside the home with a gun, forcing his way inside when the door was unknowingly opened. He threatened the residents, including a teenager, and stole personal belongings.

Lampkin was identified by a witness and tried to run away after hiding next to a vehicle. He was taken into custody, the stolen items were later recovered from him, and a loaded gun was discovered near where he was hiding.

Green and James were found to have aided in the robbery. Police also captured both men and all three were arrested in about 15 minutes.

Lampkin was charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy, multiple weapons charges, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, theft, obstruction, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and hindering apprehension.

James and Green were each charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy, multiple weapons charges, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and theft.

All three suspects were held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information was asked to call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.