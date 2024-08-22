Teen Violating Curfew Found With 300+ Bags Of Heroin In Atlantic City, Police Say

Atlantic City police responded to the business on the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the department said in a news release. Three boys refused to leave after employees asked them to several times and they ignored officers when they tried to talk with them.

The teens were taken into custody for violating the city's curfew ordinance. A 17-year-old Atlantic City boy was found with 355 bags of heroin and a "small amount" of cocaine.

The teen was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, money laundering, defiant trespass, and violating curfew. He was held at the Harborfields Detention Facility.

Another 17-year-old from Atlantic City and a 16-year-old from Egg Harbor City were charged with defiant trespass and violating curfew. The boys were released into their parents' custody with future court dates.

The parents of all three boys were also issued summonses with future court dates due to the curfew violations.

