Teen Arrested For 2024 Atlantic City Homicide: Prosecutor

On Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, Atlantic City police responded to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and located two men with gunshot wounds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. They were shot at while standing in front of a Boost Mobile store, authorities said.

One of the victims, Jaiden Perez, a 19-year-old Atlantic City resident, succumbed to his injuries a month later. The other victim was treated and released, authorities said.

N.D., who was apprehended members of the United States Marshals Service and the Atlantic City Police Department, is charged with murder, conspiracy, weapons offenses and theft offenses, authorities said. He was 17 at the time of the homicide, authorities said.

He was processed at the Atlantic City Police Department and is being detained at Harbor Fields Atlantic Youth Center in Egg Harbor City, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.