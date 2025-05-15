Spirit Adds Extra-Legroom Seats, Joining Airline Industry's Premium Push

Spirit Airlines will offer new extra-legroom seats on its flights, the company said in a news release on Tuesday, May 13. The budget airline also announced upgrades to its Free Spirit loyalty program.

The updates mark a major shift for Spirit, which recently exited bankruptcy and is working to win over flyers with added perks and space.

"Spirit's new premium options offer travelers exceptional value, and we're creating even more opportunities for guests to experience them with our new extra-legroom seating option," said Rana Ghosh, Spirit's chief commercial officer. "We're also adding more value and perks for our loyalty members at a time when others are taking away benefits, giving our most loyal guests even more reasons to choose Spirit."

The new "Go Comfy" seating will include more than 40 preferred seats across seven rows at the front of most Spirit planes. Flyers will get an extra four inches of legroom, increasing the space to 32 inches.

The seats will include a carry-on bag, reserved overhead bin space, priority boarding, and a free snack and non-alcoholic drink. Spirit will also end its blocked middle seat policy to make room for the new layout.

"Go Comfy" seating will be installed on some planes in June and will reach most of Spirit's fleet by July. Final installations will wrap up in 2026.

Spirit's rewards program now allows flyers to use points on all premium travel options. The airline said more redemption options will launch later in 2025.

Loyalty members and Free Spirit Mastercard holders will get free upgrades to "Comfy" or "Big Front Seats" at boarding, depending on availability and status level. Benefits will also apply to one guest on the reservation beginning in June.

Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard holders will receive two free checked bags as a new perk later in 2025. A new Free Spirit debit card, launching in the fall, will also let flyers earn points on everyday purchases.

The upgrades are part of Spirit's efforts to remain competitive after it emerged from bankruptcy in March, shedding nearly $800 million in debt. The Dania Beach, Florida-based carrier hired former Sun Country Airlines president Dave Davis as its new CEO in April.

Other airlines are also rolling out significant upgrades to premium seating.

United Airlines unveiled its Polaris Studio suites on May 13. The luxury service with lie-flat seats, privacy doors, caviar served as hors d'oeuvres, and 27-inch screens will debut in 2026.

American Airlines is also launching its Flagship Suite service with similar high-end perks. The seating will begin in the summer on several routes, including flights from Philadelphia.

Ticket sales for Spirit's extra-legroom seats started on Thursday, May 15, for flights beginning Wednesday, July 9.

