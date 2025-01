Gov. Murphy Declares NJ State Of Emergency, Dozens Of Schools Closed

The State of Emergency applies to Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties, allowing resources to be deployed statewide to address hazardous conditions caused by the storm.

The storm is expected to bring six to eight inches of snow in some areas, along with freezing temperatures and icy conditions. Residents should take precautions and remain vigilant as conditions may worsen overnight.

As of 11:45 a.m., the following schools were closed Monday, Jan. 6:

ATLANTIC:

Absecon

Atlantic City

Brigantine

Buena

Egg Harbor City

Egg Harbor Township

Estell Manor

Folsom

Galloway Township

Greater Egg Harbor Regional

Hamilton Township

Hammonton

Linwood City

Mainland Regional High School

Margate City

Northfield City

Pleasantville Public

Port Republic

Somers Point

Ventnor City

Weymouth Township School District

BURLINGTON

Beverly City

Burlington City Public

Burlington Township

Chesterfield

Cinnaminson

Delanco

Delran

Eastampton

Edgewater Park

Evesham

Florence

Hainesport

Lenape Regional High School

Lumberton

Mansfield

Maple Shade

Medford Lakes

Medford

Moorestown

Mount Holly

Mount Laurel

Palmyra

Pemberton

Rancocas Valley Regional High School District

Riverside

Riverton

Shamong

Southampton

Springfield

Tabernacle

Westampton

Willingboro

CAMDEN:

Audubon

Barrington

Bellmawr

Berlin Borough

Berlin Township

Black Horse Pike Regional School District

Brooklawn

Camden County Tech District

Clementon Elementary

Collingswood

Eastern Camden County Regional

Gibbsboro

Gloucester Township

Haddon Heights

Haddonfield

Haddon Township

Laurel Springs

Lindenwold

Magnolia

Merchantville

Mt. Ephraim

Oaklyn

Pennsauken

Pine Hill

Runnemede

Somerdale

Sterling

Stratford

Voorhees

Waterford

Winslow

CAPE MAY:

Avalon Stone Harbor

Cape May City

Cape May County

Cape May County Technical HS

Dennis Township

Lower Cape May Regional Schools

Lower Township

Middle Township

North Wildwood

Ocean City

Upper Township

West Cape May

Wildwood City

Wildwood Crest

CUMBERLAND:

Bridgeton

Commercial Township

Cumberland Regional Schools

Deerfield

Downe

Fairfield

Greenwich Stow Creek

Hopewell Township

Lawrence Township

Maurice River

Millville

Upper Deerfield

Vineland

GLOUCESTER:

Clayton

Clearview Regional High School

Delsea Regional High School District

Deptford

East Greenwich Township

Elk Township

Franklin

Gateway Regional High School District

Glassboro

Gloucester County Special Services

Gloucester County Vocational-Tech Schools

Greenwich Township

Harrison

Kingsway Regional Schools

Logan Township

Mantua

Monroe Township Public

National Park Schools

Paulsboro

Pitman

South Harrison

Swedesboro-Woolwich

Washington Township

West Deptford

Woodbury City

OCEAN:

Barnegat

Berkeley Township

Central Regional Schools

Eagleswood

Lacey

Lakehurst

Little Egg Harbor

Long Beach Island Consolidated Schools

Manchester

Ocean Gate

Ocean Township

Pinelands Regional Schools

Seaside Heights

Stafford Township

SALEM:

Alloway

Elsinboro

Lower Alloways Creek

Mannington

Oldmans Township

Penns Grove-Carneys Point

Pennsville

Pittsgrove Township

Quinton Township

Salem City

Salem County Special Services

Salem County Vocational Tech Schools

Upper Pittsgrove

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional Schools

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.