Smith & Wesson Handgun: Atlantic City Man Faces Prison

Per the terms of a plea agreement, Devin Brown faces five years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, Atlantic City police spotted Brown at 1542 Atlantic Ave., prosecutors said. Brown was wanted on an unrelated warrant and began to flee when officers asked to speak to him, prosecutors said.

Police pursued and were ultimately able to apprehend Brown as he was trying to enter a New Jersey Transit bus, prosecutors said.

After a brief struggle with police, Brown was placed into handcuffs and searched, police said.

During the search, officers located a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special handgun, police said. He will be formally sentenced in July, authorities said.

