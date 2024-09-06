Seven People Sold Heroin, Cocaine, Pills In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police investigated drug dealing happening between the 2500 and 3000 blocks of Pacific Avenue, the department said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 6.

Officers executed three search warrants in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Police seized more than 55 grams of cocaine, 62 individual bags of heroin, prescription pills, and items used to sell drugs.

Two people from Philadelphia were among those arrested: Mikelle Jones and Kareem Singletary. Police also arrested three people from Atlantic City: Kareem Spence, Destiny Lavidu-Santana, and Sani Morgan.

Carol Myers of Pleasantville and a 16-year-old from Atlantic City were also arrested in the drug bust.

Jones, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and money laundering.

Singletary, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Spence, 21, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, money laundering, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lavidu-Santana, 21, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Morgan, 20, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child, money laundering, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Myers, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Jones, Singletary, and Spence were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Lavidu-Santana, Morgan, Myers, and the teen were released on summonses with future court dates.

Anyone with information about drug dealing should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

