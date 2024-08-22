Philly Woman With 15 Warrants Threatened To Kill Atlantic City Boardwalk Store Worker: Police

Fatima Gadson, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. She was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, simple assault, terrorist threats, and obstruction of justice.

Police responded to a report of a fight involving a gun at a business on the 2500 block of the Boardwalk at around 11:39 a.m. The employee said Gadson blocked the store's entrance and spat on the employee when the two began arguing.

The worker called 911 and grabbed Gadson's shirt when she tried to run away from the store. Gadson then lifted up her shirt, showed the handle of a gun, and threatened to kill the worker.

The employee let go of Gadson's shirt and she left on a bicycle. Officers got a description of her and surveillance video showed her on Texas Avenue.

Police found Gadson's bike on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue and then saw her about to enter a convenience store while holding a gun with an orange tip. Officers told her to drop the gun but she refused and went into the store.

The officers followed Gadson into the store and she eventually listened to them by dropping the gun. She was taken into custody and it was learned that she had 15 active arrest warrants.

Gadson was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.