Pedestrian Struck, Dragged By Passing Car New Year's Eve In Atlantic City: Cops

The incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. on December 31, 2024, at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old Atlantic City man suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was initially struck by a vehicle at Pennsylvania Avenue after stepping into the roadway. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Manahawkin, NJ, had the right of way and stopped immediately after the impact, police said.

Seconds later, a second vehicle struck the pedestrian, dragging him before coming to a stop. The second driver, a 54-year-old Atlantic City resident, also cooperated with investigators.

Both drivers are cooperating fully, and no charges have been filed at this time. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which remains active.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to contact the Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411) with the message starting with ACPD.

