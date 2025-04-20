Ocean Casino Resort Pumps $50M Into More Luxury Upgrades: Here's What's Coming

The beachfront property announced a $50 million investment for 2025, bringing even more luxury suites, restaurants from top chefs, a new hologram-filled mini golf bar, and double the Asian gaming space, officials said.

The upgrades are part of a $270 million transformation project that’s been in motion since 2018.

Ocean will roll out more than 500 new Blu Rooms and Suites, capping off its complete hotel renovation. These beach-inspired rooms will feature oversized showers, marble floors, wet bars, and lounge space for hosting small gatherings, Ocean said.

Ocean is also adding two new restaurants with famed Philly restaurateur Stephen Starr — both set to open this summer.

Meanwhile, LaScala’s Fire — a local favorite for homemade Italian eats — is bringing its signature cheesesteak egg rolls, ricotta boards, and chicken parm to the Casino Level.

Other food additions include High Steaks, a quick-service stop for premium cheesesteaks and bold bites in The District; and Blend, opening in May, will serve smoothies and acai bowls near Eclipse Pool.

Ocean's Asian Gaming section will double in size to 8,000 square feet, with 32 gaming tables including Mini Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker. The $4 million expansion is set to be done by next summer.

Also coming this summer: Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar, an 8,000-square-foot entertainment zone featuring two floors of immersive fun — including a 12-foot holographic Great White Shark towering over the bar.

Inspired by the tech at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the new attraction will be located near LaScala’s Fire on the Casino Level.

Ocean is also opening Sweetheart Coast by Sammi Sweetheart of MTV's "Jersey Shore," a boutique selling clothing, gifts, and home décor inside the Shops at the Row.

With the recent beach replenishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, guests will also have more space to enjoy the sand and surf right outside the resort.

“Ocean continues to invest in property enhancements that enable us to provide an unmatched guest experience not only in Atlantic City, but nationwide,” said General Manager Bill Callahan. “This year also marks an exciting milestone as we complete the entire hotel with fully renovated guest rooms and suites.”

