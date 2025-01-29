Newark Man Avoids Prison After $10K Atlantic City Casino Robbery: Prosecutor

On Friday, Mach 3, 2023, the victim won $20,000 playing poker and was befriended by Robert Reed, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. The next morning, Reed told the victim he missed his bus and asked for a ride, authorities said.

While walking to the victim's car in the parking garage, Reed struck the victim over the head with a glass bottle and took $10,000 in cash and other personal belongings, authorities said. The victim sustained serious head lacerations, authorities said.

Reed was nabbed by Hard Rock security while attempting to flee on foot, authorities said. Last May, he was convicted of robbery, aggravated assault, theft and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

Recovery Court is a court run program aimed to rehabilitate non-violent offenders with substance abuse issues. The program releases a defendant to the community with a mandatory treatment plan. Success in the program can expunge a person’s record.

Prosecutors said they objected to Reed's entry into Recovery Court, calling him a "clear danger to the community." The judge denied their motion ruling, "the instant charges alone do not appear to be reflective of any danger the defendant may pose to the community."

Reed was released into the community and entered the program last month, authorities said. He was ordered to $2,500 in restitution, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.