New Luxury Hotel Opens On Atlantic City Boardwalk

Coury Hospitality celebrated the grand opening of The Seahaus Hotel, the city’s first Marriott Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotel, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 16, officials said.

The 105-room boutique hotel features a nautical-inspired design, beach access, a fitness center, and proximity to casinos, spas, and entertainment. Wellness and recreational programs in partnership with local vendors are planned for the future, according to Coury Hospitality.

Cucina Del Mar, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers Italian coastal dishes, fresh seafood, and seasonal ingredients. Breakfast, dinner, and craft cocktails inspired by Atlantic City’s boardwalk culture are on the menu.

The project was partly financed by Green Card Fund through the EB-5 Investor program, which has supported hospitality developments for more than 15 years.

