Mays Landing Man Confesses To Atlantic City Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman, Prosecutors Say

Fabian Lucas, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 9 to second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He entered his plea on the same day a jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Lucas was charged in the death of 49-year-old Jodi Milhan on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. Atlantic City police responded to the reported pedestrian hit-and-run on Route 30 near milepost 55 at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics tried to save Milhan's life at the scene before she was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators confirmed the vehicle involved was a 2012 dark blue Nissan Altima with Iowa plates. The car had significant damage to its passenger side, including a missing side mirror, and was last seen traveling east toward Atlantic City.

Authorities released the information in a public appeal for tips shortly after the crash. Detectives used debris from the scene and the city's automated license plate reader system to trace the car back to Lucas.

Prosecutors said Lucas tried to dispose of the vehicle at American Recycling on Route 50 in Mays Landing. Investigators said the car’s VIN was defaced and damage from the crash was removed.

Lucas was arrested in April 2023. He faces five to 10 years in state prison.

Sentencing was expected to happen in January 2025.

