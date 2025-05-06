Man Who Shot Victim, Left Him Lying In Street In Atlantic City Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Shamar Scott was previously convicted of first degree murder and multiple weapons offenses in March, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 5 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to Presbyterian Avenue and found Demond Tally lying in the street after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Tally was pronounced dead later that morning, authorities said.

Scott has remained incarcerated in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since his arrest on an unrelated matter in October 2020, authorities said.

