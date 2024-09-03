Man Threatened Teens With Gun, Two Others Left Baby Alone In Atlantic City Hotel Room: Police

Haneef Bashir, 45, of Atlantic City, was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 30, the city's police department said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at children on the 100 block of North New Jersey Avenue at around 9:05 p.m.

Investigators said several teenagers were on a porch when a neighbor came up to them and pointed a gun. Bashir matched the suspect description and a loaded gun was found in his vehicle.

Bashir was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and aggravated assault. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police also responded to an unattended baby in a hotel room at Bally’s Atlantic City at around 9:22 p.m. Resort security said two people asked for items from housekeeping and when a housekeeper arrived, they found the baby sleeping alone.

Two 33-year-olds from Erwin, North Carolina, Jequan Campbell and Teeah McCall, were arrested. Campbell was found with a gun and the state Department of Child Protection & Permanency was notified.

Campbell and McCall were charged with endangering the welfare of children. Campbell was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Campbell was held in the county jail and McCall was released on a summons.

