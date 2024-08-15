Man Stabbed With Folding Knife During Fight In Atlantic City, Police Say

Rashaun Williams-Brooks, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of a man stabbed on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 9:54 p.m.

The suspect and victim had left the area by the time police arrived. Officers found the victim bleeding heavily from stab wounds about two blocks from the scene.

The victim was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division. The 27-year-old Bridgeton man was expected to survive his injuries.

Officers received a description of the suspect and soon saw Williams-Brooks walking along Arctic Avenue. He was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Police found Williams-Brooks with a folding knife and blood on his clothing. Investigators said he and the victim got into a fight before the stabbing.

Williams-Brooks was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

